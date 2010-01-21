Baker Says Government Should Stay Out of Journalism

In a speech to The Media Institute in Washington on the future of journalism, FCC

Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker conceded that like many other industries,

journalism is at a crossroads. But she said she disagreed that government needed

to step in to fund the business.

"I oppose the proposition that at the first sign of a

challenge the government should step in and fix it," she said. "Our

nation has flourished for over 200 years with a strong independent press as a

check on government abuse. This tradition should not be discarded so

easily. "

She said tomorrow's journalist won't be a "a man with a

fedora and a typewriter," but that the core attributes should remain"

objective, fact-based reporting that uncovers the truth about power and

powerful interests, private and public.

Among those core values are independence from government,

she suggests. Citing a proposal by former Washington

Post editor Len Downie for a national local news fund administered by

grant-making bodies, she says no thanks. "However well-intentioned and

well-crafted, I vote no on this public option. Direct government funding

of journalism is the wrong answer," she says.

She said it was dangerous for industry to start looking to Washington to resolve

"fundamental challenges to their business," adding that "bailing

out" journalism could hamper commercial efforts by journalists to help

themselves.

And lost in the discussion, she says, is the First

Amendment. Pointing to government postal subsidies in the early days of the

country, as some proponents of the public option have done, does not justify

government intervention, she said. "We must be wary of any attempts to let

the government foxes into the henhouses of the press."

But Baker did not foreclose any role for government. For

instance, she said, it was worth the FCC considering as it reviews ownership

rules, whether it would be helpful for newspapers to take advantage of other

digital platforms in a market. She stopped short of endorsing an end to the ban

on newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership, but she did say: "I am hopeful we

will address the concerns of parties that our current rules - based on a far

different media landscape - inhibit innovative and new forms of journalism and

newsgathering."

Another element of what she said could be the government's

"modest role" in helping the media is protecting content. "As

journalists experiment with how best to seek compensation online, media

companies will need the tools necessary to protect against piracy and enforce

their copyright. I am hopeful that any Open Internet rules adopted by the

Commission deal directly with measures to curb illegal content online,"

she said.

Baker also gave a shout-out to broadband adoption, pointing

out that new online media models need connected customers, and to more

government transparency.

Baker's comments came the same day the FCClaunched an initiative examining the future of the media, including the

traditional delivery of news and civic information.