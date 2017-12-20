Baker Re-Ups at CTIA

Meredith Attwell Baker, president of wireless association CTIA, has been signed to a new, five-year contract, which will extend her tenure atop the association to 2024.



Baker is a former FCC commissioner and head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the White House's chief policy advisor, under President George W. Bush.



Baker joined CTIA in April 2014-Baker left the FCC in 2011 to become senior VP of government affairs for Comcast-NBCUniversal.



At CTIA, Baker has shepherded the association through the incentive auction process and its hunt elsewhere for more spectrum for 5G.