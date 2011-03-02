Baker Outlines Framework For Merger Review Overhaul

FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker Wednesday said

the FCC should set a timetable and limiting principles for merger

reviews so the process will not chill investment.

Baker, one of two Republicans on the Five-member

commission, says the FCC should enforce its 180-day shot clock on

vetting industry mergers, should make it clear merger conditions have to be

truly merger-specific rather than general policy in conditions' clothing or the

FCC equivalent of earmarks for public interest groups, and consider whether to

get rid of the dual-review system that has both the FCC and either Justice or

the Federal Trade Commission reviewing the same merger.

That came in a speech to the Institute for Policy Innovation

Communications summit Wednesday in Washington,

according to a copy provided by Baker's office.

She opined that revising merger review processes was not

part of FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's ongoing institutional

reforms. To date, our merger review rules have been missing from that broader

review.

She would like to see that change to answer three main

questions, which are should mergers be subject to dual reviews, do the reviews

take longer than necessary, and do adopting wide-ranging conditions serve the

public interest. She did not definitively answer the first question, but

suggested the dual review was duplicative and that the FCC's role of approving

license transferred had "morphed into a full-fledged merger review:

similar to, but not identical to, the antitrust review." She said the FCC

should "We should work with Congress to help evaluate whether this dual

review structure as currently configured remains the best use of limited

government resources in this era of tightening budgets."

Her answer to the issue of mergers taking too long was more

definitive. She said the FCC should start enforcing its 180-day shot clock,

which is currently only voluntary and frequently exceeded. "Moving

forward, we should either retire the shot clock or actually enforce it. The

only choice-in my view-is to enforce it. A fixed timetable is critical to

providing applicants and interested parties the certainty needed to invest, and

the current structure simply takes too long. "

She had plenty to say about the conditions the FCC imposed

in the Comcast/NBCU merger and others. She said there needed to be common sense

limits.

For example, she said that while she applauded Comcast for

agreeing to deploy broadband as a voluntary condition, she did not see how that

was merger-specific. She also did not see how that was voluntary. She said the

FCC's first step in reforming its merger condition process would be to stop

advertising them as voluntary. "Using the leverage of a merger denial or

merger delay to extract concessions from the applicants cannot fairly be

characterized as a voluntary process. They should simply be called

conditions. "

Her other suggestions included setting up ground rules for

conditions, which include rebuttable presumptions against conditions that: 1)

adversely affect the rights of third parties, 2) deal with matters subject to

an active rulemaking (network neutrality, for example), 3) are based on

"Speculative future harms," or that are not within the FCC's statutory

authority. "We should not do through condition what we could not do

through rulemaking," she said.