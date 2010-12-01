Baker: Net Neutrality Move Would Be 'Reckless and Inappropriate'

FCC Republicans are solidly against the

network neutrality proposal.

Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker said the

FCC should not take any action before the new Congress convenes (in

January) and even then only after it gets the go-ahead from that Congress.

"This is a mistake," she said in a

statement. "We do not have authority to act. The new majority of the House

Committee on Energy and Commerce has asked the Commission not to circulate this

Order, and a clear majority of all Members of Congress has expressed concern

with our Internet policies. Whether the Internet should be regulated is a

decision best left to the directly elected representatives of the American

people."

Throwing a couple of rhetorical punches at the

chairman's proposal, she said it would be "reckless and inappropriate for

the Commission to act upon the Chairman's controversial and partisan

proposal."

Senior Republican Robert McDowell has said he

"strongly opposes" what he called an "ill-advised

maneuver."