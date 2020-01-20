B+C Beyond: Jan. 20, 2020
By B+C Staff
Schmooze
View photos from the Golden Globes, TCA winter press tour, and more.
B+C's Most-Viewed Stories (Jan. 9-16)
Verizon Fios Breaks Cable Rules With ‘Mix & Match’
TCA: Showtime Picks Up Second Seasons of ‘L Word: Generation Q’ and ‘Work in Progress’
Nielsen Names Rawlinson to Head Connect Business
Mission Stations Blacked Out to Dish Subscribers
CES: 2020 the Year Selling TV Ads Finally Changes
Fates & Fortunes
Click here to view this week's Fates & Fortunes.
Lead-In
Three CBS-Owned CW Stations Add Nightly News
The Watchman: Gina Rodriguez for President, Fox News's Hemmer Time, Fresh 'Station' Chief
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Who's Spending What Where
Click here to view this week's Who's Spending What Where.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.