B+C Beyond: Jan. 20, 2020

FOLLOW B+C ON TWITTER

Schmooze

View photos from the Golden Globes, TCA winter press tour, and more.

B+C's Most-Viewed Stories (Jan. 9-16)

Verizon Fios Breaks Cable Rules With ‘Mix & Match’

TCA: Showtime Picks Up Second Seasons of ‘L Word: Generation Q’ and ‘Work in Progress’

Nielsen Names Rawlinson to Head Connect Business

Mission Stations Blacked Out to Dish Subscribers

CES: 2020 the Year Selling TV Ads Finally Changes

Fates & Fortunes

Click here to view this week's Fates & Fortunes.

Lead-In

Peacock Spreads Its Feathers

Three CBS-Owned CW Stations Add Nightly News

The Watchman: Gina Rodriguez for President, Fox News's Hemmer Time, Fresh 'Station' Chief

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

Who's Spending What Where

Click here to view this week's Who's Spending What Where.