B&C Beyond: June 11, 2018
By B&C Staff
Schmooze
View photos from Investigation Discovery's IDCon 2018, Netflix's FYSEE event for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and more
Click here to view more photos.
BC.com
Survey: Local TV News Is Booming
Demand Progress Calls for Flood of Sinclair-Tribune Opposition
TV Ad Revenue to Grow to $74.9B by 2022: PwC
Discovery Announces $2B International PGA Tour Deal
Buzz Meter
Click here to view this week's Buzz Meter.
Lead-In
Decision Day May Not Resolve AT&T-TW’s Fate
The Watchman : Billy Bob Holds Court on ‘Goliath’, ‘Big City Greens’ Brings Country to the City
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Need to Know
5G—Riding Wireless's Next Wave
Platforms: Connections
The Bauminator Blog: Charter’s Mobile Pricing to Mimic Comcast’s: Report
Click here to view this week's Platforms: Connections.
Who's Spending What Where
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.