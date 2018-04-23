B&C Beyond: April 23, 2018

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Schmooze

View photos from PaleyFest LA 2018, the premiere of WE tv's Hustle & Soul and more.

Click here to view more photos.

BC.com

Missouri TV Tower Collapses

Comcast, Charter Form Mobile Platform Partnership

FCC Frees Up $742 Million More for Post-Incentive Auction Repack

Buzz Meter

Click here to view this week's Buzz Meter.

Lead-In

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

Platforms: Connections

The Bauminator Blog: Facebook: Tests Show AV1 Streaming Performance is Exceeding Expectations

Click here to view this week's Platforms: Connections.

Washington

To check out the commissioner’s kid vid proposal, click here.

Who's Spending What Where

Click here to view this week's Who's Spending What Where.