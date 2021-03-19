AXS TV’s ‘The Big Interview with Dan Rather’ Returns in April

AXS TV will bring back its unscripted series The Big Interview With Dan Rather for its ninth season in April with a focus on musical families, the network said Friday.

The series, which features the veteran newsman as he profiles a diverse slate of artists and entertainers, debuts its six-episode season on April 14 featuring interviews with country music band Lady A’s Hillary Scott and her husband Chris Tyrrell, said AXS TV. The season’s focus on musical families also includes interviews with the Beastie Boys’s Adam Horovitz and wife Kathleen Hanna and with Creedence Clearwater Revival founder John Fogerty and his children, Shane, Tyler and Kelsy.

The six-episode season also features profiles of Grammy winners Jason Isbell and wife Amanda Shires as well as rapper Lil Jon and his son Slade and R&B singer Michelle Branch and husband Patrick Carney.

Rather said in a statement: “It is a privilege and a pleasure to bring The Big Interview back for a ninth season. Doing this new slate of episodes was particularly interesting to me, as we got to explore the relationships inside musical families—from fathers and children, to husbands and wives. There are differences in generations and genre, but their passion for music and each other is deep, thought-provoking—and yes, sometimes inspiring.”