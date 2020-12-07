AXS TV's 'The Big Interview with Dan Rather' Returns with Perry Farrell

(Image credit: AXS TV)

AXS TV celebrity profile series The Big Interview with Dan Rather will return with four new episodes in January beginning with a profile of rock superstar Perry Farrell, the network said Monday.

Farrell, the front man for rock groups Jane's Addiction and Porno for Pyros, will sit with Rather for the show's Jan. 6 episode, followed by country music star Luke Combs on Jan. 13, said the network.

Two other episodes in January will feature Academy Award winner Regina King and country music trailblazer Randy Travis, said the network.

AXS TV said it will air more new episodes of The Big Interview in early spring.