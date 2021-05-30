AXS TV Sets Original Programming for Black Music Month

AXS TV in June will recognize Black Music Month with several documentaries, specials and concerts running throughout the month.

Among the original programming premieres slated for Black Music Month are the June 2 debut of Jimi Hendrix: Trapped in Amber, a profile of the famed guitarist as told by some of the people who knew him the best, as well as the June 19 broadcast premiere of Tina Turner -- Live in Barcelona, capturing Turner’s 1990 music concert, according to network officials.

Other Black Music Month highlights include the June 6 Motown All-Stars, a countdown special of best music from the trailblazing Detroit music studio and weekly Wednesday profiles of such influential artists as Jay-Z (June 9), Prince (June 16), Kanye West (June 23) and Lenny Kravitz (June 30).

“For this June’s African-American Music Appreciation Month, we wanted to celebrate and recognize the many legendary artists who have written music history, from rock and pop, to hip-hop, soul, funk, R&B and everything in-between,” said Sarah Weidman, Head of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV in a statement. “We’re putting the spotlight on just a few of these talented artists who have influenced and inspired generations of fans and fellow icons—crafting a dream lineup for music lovers featuring informative specials, powerhouse concerts, original series and so much more, airing all month long.”