AXS TV Secures 'LA Ink' Series Rights

AXS TV has secured all 84 episodes of the classic tattoo-based reality series LA Ink.

The series, which aired on TLC from 2007-2011, will launch July 11 as part of the network's "Sunday Night Rocks" programming block, according to AXS TV executives. The series followed Kat Von D as she left Miami behind to open the High Voltage tattoo shop in Los Angeles.

“Tattoos are synonymous with rock culture, and the way LA Ink combines the artform with Kat Von D’s inimitable style and iconic rockstar friends makes the series the perfect addition to our ‘Sunday Night Rocks’ lineup,'” said Sarah Weidman, Head of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV in a statement. “LA Ink was incredibly popular with fans and established Kat Von D as a pop culture sensation. Fans both old and new will enjoy rediscovering and reliving all the fun, drama, and noteworthy cameos that the series was known for—providing a fascinating look into tattoo artistry and getting viewers up close and personal to some of the biggest names in rock.”