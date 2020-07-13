Awesomeness to Stream ‘To All the Boys’ Concert

ViacomCBS’s Awesomeness Films and Capitol Records said they are streaming a virtual concert event marking the vinyl release of the original soundtrack of the film To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on AwesomenessTV’s YouTube Channel.

The To All the Music special, premiering on July 18 at 5 p.m. PT, is hosted by Lana Condor who stars in the movie. The cast of the film will perform songs from the soundtrack and give fans inside stories about the music and the movies.

In addition to Condor, cast members appearing in the concert event include Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Madeleine Arthur, Trezzo Mahoro, Emilija Baranac and Sarayu Blue.

Remote performances include Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre covering I Like Me Better by Lauv; Janel Parrish covering About Love by Marina; Chaz Cardigan with As I’ll Ever Be; Cyn with I Can’t Believe; The New Respects with You Should Be Dancing; Ashe with Moral of the Story; Bad Child with Candy; Anna of the North with Lovers and Bahari doing Crashing.

Awesomeness is working with Save The Music Foundation to help raise money toward restoring public school music programs across the country. Throughout the special, viewers will be told about Save The Music’s mission and be invited to donate through the YouTube stream if they wish. Awesomeness is also making a $55,000 donation to fund a J Dilla Music Technology Grant at a high school in the U.S.

“Playing Lara Jean has brought so much joy to my life and a huge part of what makes our To All The Boys universe so special is the music. I’m so excited to bring together the cast, musical artists and our amazing fans to celebrate the songs behind To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and share some fun surprises too, all for a great cause!”

To All The Music is produced by Awesomeness and Skipper Creative. The special is part of Awesomeness’s Summer of Awesomeness multi-platform initiative, which provides Gen Z entertainment and engagement all summer long from the safety of home. More shows to be announced in the coming weeks.