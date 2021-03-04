Averi Harper Named ABC News Deputy Political Director

Averi Harper

Averi Harper is joining the political unit of ABC News as deputy political director, based in Washington.

Harper joined ABC News in 2019, covering the primaries--virtually all the candidates--and the subsequent presidential election, reporting on the Biden/Harris campaign.

Before joining the network, Harper hosted a magazine show on News 12 New York, “Diverse Long Island,” and before that was a reporter for KRON-TV San Francisco.

Her resume also includes ABC affiliate WCTI-TV Greenville, N.C., and an internship at WTVD-TV Raleigh, N.C., also an ABC affiliate.

"Averi is a gifted reporter and storyteller and also a natural leader, and her talents will be invaluable in guiding our audience – and our political team – through this unprecedented moment in our nation’s political life," said Jonathan Greenberg, VP and Washington Bureau Chief.