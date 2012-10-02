Aurora Families Seek Gun Violence Question at Denver Debate

The Brady Campaign and eight family members of people killed

in the Aurora theater shooting have asked Jim Lehrer, moderator of the first

presidential debate, airing Wednesday, Oct. 3, to ask the candidates about gun

violence.

In the letter, they point out that the debate takes place

less than 10 miles from Columbine, site of the 1999 school shooting, and 15

miles from the theater where their loved ones were murdered.

"To ignore the problem of gun violence in a state where

two of the worst shootings in U.S. history took place -- Aurora and Columbine --

would not only be noticeable by its absence but would slight the memories of

our loved ones killed," they wrote.

They suggest the letter was prompted in part by Lehrer's

statement on Sept. 19 that he would focus his questions on the economy, health care

and the role of government.

A Lehrer spokeswoman confirmed he had issued the list of topics through the Commission on Presidential Debates. She also confirmed that Lehrer had received the letter from the Aurora relatives, but that he was not commenting on it, adding that it was one of many question suggestions he had received.