Audit: Broadband Tech Energy Efficiency Improves
NCTA-The Internet & Television Association said that 98% of modems, routers and other residential broadband equipment sold in the U.S. in 2016 met energy efficiency standards, up from 89% the year before.
The goal was at least 90% of the equipment sold after Jan. 1, 2016, would be compliant.
Ten of the 11 signatories reporting met the 90% threshold, with one unidentified member falling just short at 88%, but with plans for remediation to hit the mark. Five of the reporting companies had a perfect 100% compliance.
NCTA was a leading participant—along with the Consumer Technology Association—in a voluntary agreement to improve the energy efficiency of such equipment.
According to a new independent audit, said NCTA, there was between a 17% and 34% decrease in the average energy use in "idle" mode for the three categories of the "small network equipment" to which the agreement applies. There is a similar energy-savings agreement for set-tops.
ISP signatories are AT&T/DirecTV, Cablevision, CenturyLink, Charter/Time Warner Cable/Bright House Networks, Comcast, Cox Communications, and Verizon; tech companies are Actiontec, Arris/Pace, D-Link, EchoStar Technologies, NetGear, Technicolor, and Ubee Interactive.
The agreement expires next year but NCTA said the parties are working toward renewing the agreement.
"The Voluntary Agreement is off to a promising start in improving the energy efficiency of small network equipment used by American consumers with broadband internet access service," independent auditor D+R International concluded.
(Photo via Luckey Sun's Flickr. Image taken on April 21, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 16x9 aspect ratio.)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.