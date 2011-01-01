ATVA Says Northwest/DirecTV Impasse Shows Retrans Problem Remains

The American TV Alliance said late Friday that despite the

Sinclair/Time Warner Cable extension agreement on their retrans impasse,

the blackout threat remains both there and elsewhere in 2011, and the FCC needs

to act.

It cited the impasse between Northwest Broadcasting andDirecTV late Friday

as evidence of the problem, as well as the fact that the Sinclair/Time Warnerextension only lasts until Jan. 14.

"After making 2010 a record year for viewer blackouts,

broadcasters will ring in 2011 with more of the same, blacking out viewers in

four markets and threatening to black out millions more viewers across the

nation," ATVA said.

At press time early Saturday that impasse appeared to

continue, with one of the Northwest stations, Fox affiliate KAYU-TV Spokane,

displaying an online alert telling viewers they could watch over the air.

Other markets affected include Binghamton, N.Y.; Medford, Ore.; Yakima, Wash.;

and Laredo, Texas.

"[W]hile we are pleased that Sinclair and Time Warner

Cable have agreed to an extension of negotiations, the threat of a blackout remains," ATVA

said in a statement. "The FCC cannot act soon enough in the New Year to

follow through on its pledge to revise outdated rules and protect consumers. Congress

should also continue to monitor progress. In the meantime, broadcasters

should make a New Year's resolution to stop their bullying tactics."

ATVA members include both Time Warner Cable and

DirecTV, as well as a host of others including Charter, Cablevision, Dish,

Discovery, AT&T, the American Cable Association and others.

