ATVA: Fox Hardball Needs Softening

The American Television Alliance says that Fox's affiliationmoves are the latest evidence that the retransmission

consent system needs to be reformed.

Fox renewed some agreements, but dropped some others,

including in markets where it was negotiating with the incumbent affiliate

over a share of retrans bucks, ATVA pointed out.

The FCC has proposed taking a number of steps to clarify

what bargaining in good faith means over retransmission consent fees means,

which it is empowered to ensure. But FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has

said beyond that the commission's power is limited absent new marching orders

from Congress and that the FCC doesn't want to get into the middle of

marketplace negotiations.

Cable operators argue that with must-carry rules and

exclusivity rules--the latter which the FCC is at least contemplating getting

rid of--the government already has a thumb on the scale.

"First the broadcast networks black out viewers on

their owned stations as a negotiating ploy in retransmission consent

negotiations with pay TV providers. Now they are bullying their affiliates by

withholding programming if the affiliate doesn't pay up more of their retrans

revenue," said ATVA.

The American Television Alliance comprises cable nets, satellite companies telcos, and others pushing for major retrans reform at the FCC.

ATVA members include Time Warner Cable and DirecTV, as well as a host of others including Charter, Cablevision, Dish, Discovery, AT&T, the American Cable Association and others.