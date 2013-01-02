ATVA Cites Rise in Retrans Blackouts

The American Television Alliance, comprising some major

cable, telco and satellite players, said Wednesday that there 91 instances of

broadcasters cutting off programming in retrans disputes in 2012, a 78%

increase over 2011.

That came in a New Year's call for Congress to step in.

"The facts speak for themselves," said ATVA in a

statement, "and policymakers should listen. Broadcaster blackouts at the

expense of consumers are here to stay unless policymakers take action.

Retransmission consent rules, more than two decades old, line broadcasters'

pockets rather than protect the interests of the American public. The FCC and

the 113th Congress need to make it their New Year's resolution to protect

consumers and change the '92 Cable Act."

"Pay TV providers built their businesses on the backs of

broadcast programming," said National Association of Broadcasters

spokesman Dennis Wharton. "It's not unreasonable for local TV stations to

ask to be fairly compensated for providing the most-watched programming on

television."

This New Year's retrans negotiations have gone relatively

smoothly thus far, with a number of deals and extensions that prevent the

threats of college and pro football game blackouts that can get Congress and

the FCC shaking a big stick, though not all deals are done.

ATVA has also called on the FCC to reform its retrans rules.

The FCC under chairman Julius Genachowski went so far as to open a docket on

potential changes and make some suggestions, but the chairman has shown little

inclination to insert the commission into retrans impasses beyond keeping

abreast of negotiations and urging the parties not to unnecessarily

disenfranchise consumers.