ATVA: CBS Radio Rejects Local Choice Ad

The CBS radio stations have rejected an ad from the American Television Alliance promoting a new "local choice" retrans-remaking proposal that TV stations say threatens their business model and localism.

ATVA, comprising cable and satellite operators and others, launched a six-figure ad campaign in 15-20 markets that included broadcast radio, print and online.

A CBS Radio spokesperson was not available at press time.

The four CBS-owned stations ATVA submitted the ad to rejected it, said ATVA. They are: KMOX in St. Louis, WCCO Minneapolis, KXNT Las Vegas and KDKA Pittsburgh.

"The ad did not meet our broadcast standards," said a CBS Radio spokesperson, who declined further comment.

To check out the ad CBS Radio said did not meet its standards, click here.

The National Association of Broadcasters—CBS is a member—declined comment.