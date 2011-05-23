ATVA-Backed Essay Rips Into Broadcasters

According to an essay

being circulated by the American TV Alliance, broadcast TV needs to be

deregulated, but primarily so it can fall off its own weight.

ATVA is populated by cable operators, satellite operators, and others seeking

reforms to the retrans system they say benefits broadcasters to the detriment

of cable operators and their customers.

In the paper, released Monday and authored by former FCC Chief Economist Tom

Hazlett, the broadcast TV system is "a needless expense, propped up not by

customer demand, technical efficiency, or business necessity, but legacy

regulation generations outdated."

Friday is the deadline for comments to the FCC on its proposals to clarify the

good faith bargaining it is empowered to enforce in retrans negotiations, but

Hazlett was not waiting to tell the FCC what he thought of them, which includes

that the opportunity cost of allocating 49 channels to broadcasting is an

estimated $1 trillion in social welfare. "[P]rotecting broadcast TV in a

world where â€˜broadcast TV' is already an anachronism and video programs are

themselves fleeing to new media is not a good way for the government to support

the emerging markets of the 21st Century."

The FCC under Chairman Julius Genachowski has also been talking up the value of

broadcast spectrum in other hands, namely wireless broadband companies.

ATVA commissioned the essay from Hazelett, who is currently a professor at George Mason University outside Washington.

"We're not surprised the pay TV lobby has funded another author to support

the ludicrous notion that local broadcasting is a 'needless expense,' "

said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton. "The

reality is that ATVA's members are threatened by cord-cutting and the multicast

free DTV options offered by broadcasters. Given the exceptional performance of

broadcasters in saving lives during tornado season, we look forward to a debate

over whether local television is unimportant."