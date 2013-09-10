AT&T's Cicconi to FCC: Change or Be Irrelevant

The FCC has to stop picking winners and

losers among companies, get out of the competition policy business, and must

remake itself to be relevant.

That was the message

from Jim Cicconi of AT&T to a Media Institute luncheon audience Tuesday in Washington.

"The FCC is a

wired, analog agency operating in a wireless, IP world," he said,

according to a copy of his prepared text," "and that only works with

cognitive dissonance."

Framing the speech

as advice to incoming chairman Tom Wheeler, Cicconi suggested it would be

Wheeler's task to fix the problem rather than Congress' because it was next to

impossible to get any major legislation through Congress.

He said the FCC is

still geared to an era when wireline voice was a monopoly, the Internet was

nonexistent, broadcaster and cable divided up the video audience and wireless

was a niche service.

To make his point,

Cicconi offered up some stats. Skype has 500 million registered users. AT&T

and Verizon together have 21 million traditional access lines. "What'sApp,

a very popular over-the-top text messaging application, sent or received 27

billion texts in one single day..."It's not complicated," he says.

"In this

situation, the FCC's historic mission must be modernized to reflect the

fundamental evolution in communications that IP technology and the Internet

have wrought. If it doesn't, the agency will become irrelevant,"

Cicconi says.

He had his own plan

for keeping the FCC relevant.

Cicconi said the FCC

should leave enforcing competition policy to DOJ and the Federal Trade

Commission and stop overtly picking winners and losers "under the

cover" of that policy. "As more communications services are becoming

applications that ride over broadband infrastructure--and are being provided by

non-traditional, non-carrier companies-- the need to have multiple agencies

charged with "protecting competition" has vanished," he says.

He argued that not

only does it not need to be applying a vague "public interest"

standard, but it needs to stop ignoring competition in the name of enforcing

competition policy. He cited the FCC's unwillingness to acknowledge competitive

markets even when its data shows it exists. "A dirty little secret of our

industry is that we all know the FCC is afraid to draw the conclusions Congress

mandated that it draw, because doing so would impede its ability to shape

markets as it sees fit."

One of Verizon's

arguments in challenging was using that supposed lack of broadband competition

to justify its Open Internet order.

"Invariably,

when the FCC says it is acting to protect competition, it is really acting to

pick winners and losers among companies," said Cicconi.

He said the FCC

should instead focus on consumer protection, public safety, oversee universal

service mandates, manage spectrum and provide its communication technical

expertise over legacy technologies while, at the same time, doing something

"against its nature" by "allow[ing] companies to retire the legacy

technologies and services upon which its traditional regulatory authority is

based."

Cicconi suggested

AT&T was not looking for a get out of regulations free card when it moved

from legacy to IP delivery. "AT&T understands that we are not moving

into a regulation-free zone. We get that," he said. "But it

would be just plain dumb to take regulations designed for a monopoly Bell

System and try to apply them to modern, competitive Internet

communications."

AT&T proposed

geographic market tests of its theory on not applying legacy regs to the IP

transition. The FCC has put that proposal out for comment, but Cicconi said the

agency's delay in approving only a couple of wire center trials is

"disconcerting."

One thing it

shouldn't do is import Title II common carrier regulation into the new IP

world. Under FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, the commission opened a docket on

that prospect that it has so far declined to close. It is seen as a fallback if

the D.C. appeals court vacates its Open Internet order, which Verizon

challenged (oral argument was heard Monday [Sept.

9]).

Cicconi said the FCC

should not graft legacy phone regs on IP beyond minimal consumer protection

rules applying to all no matter the underlying technology, and if it does not

have the authority over all providers in a market, it should not regulate any

subset of the market based on "obsolete distinctions."