AT&T Warns U-Verse Customers of Possible Scripps Channel Exits

AT&T has

sent customers a postcard advising them of the upcoming expiration of a

number of carriage agreements for its U-verse multichannel video

service, warning them the channels could go missing

soon if deals are not struck.

On Oct. 31,

carriage agreements expire with Scripps networks DIY, Food,

Cooking, HGTV and Great American Country, as well as Outdoor channel.

There is a Nov. 30 deadline for FamilyNet and a Dec. 1

deadline for Bloomberg Television and Eternal Word Television.

According to

a copy of the postcard supplied to B&C/Multi, while AT&T says

it is making "every effort" to reach deals, it also warns customers that

there is "a possibility" that as of midnight on the

above dates "we will no longer have the rights to carry the programming

if a reasonable agreement cannot be reached."

It also used

the card to update its viewers on the ongoing impasse with Hallmark

Channels, saying that since customers were "denied a fair deal," they

were not currently available.

The Hallmark

Channel and Hallmark Movie channels are still not back on AT&T's

U-Verse systems five weeks after a Sept. 1 deadline that failed to

secure an agreement. But the two are now communicating,

according to a Hallmark source familiar with the stand-off.

"We regularly renegotiate and renew contracts with

programmers," said an AT&T spokesperson. "This is simply a way to

let our customers know what deals may be coming up for renegotiation

within the next 30 days. These types of customer notifications

are a 'business as usual' practice for many TV providers in our

industry and are legally required in some areas. "

