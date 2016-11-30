AT&T-Time Warner Hill Hearing Set for Dec. 7

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) has scheduled the AT&T-Time Warner hearing, “Examining the Competitive Impact of the AT&T-Time Warner Transaction," for Dec. 7, as initially signaled.

That is according to an email from Grassley's office Nov. 30.

The time is 10 a.m. in the committee's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights.

Grassley has already said that AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes would be testifying.

The hearing will "examine the impact of the proposed transaction on consumers, including the implications for competition and innovation in the creation and distribution of video content."