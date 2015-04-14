AT&T Sues FCC Over Net Neutrality

AT&T has filed suit against the FCC's Title II reclassification. It is already a party to one suit as a member of USTelecom, two if you count the version filed by USTelecom last month and refiled Tuesday for good measure.

Like USTelecom, AT&T filed its suit in the D.C. Court of Appeals. As National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Michael Powell pointed out to reporters earlier in the day, all those suits are likely to be consolidated into a single brief by the court.

In its brief, AT&T says the FCC "purports" to reclassify broadband access as a Title II service, but calls that arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of the FCC's discretion.

