AT&T’s Jim Cicconi to Retire

Jim Cicconi, AT&T’s long-time top policy exec, has announced he intends to retire on Sept. 30 following 18 years with the company, AT&T confirmed.

Bob Quinn, senior VP, federal regulatory at AT&T Services, will replace Cicconi as senior VP of external and legislative affairs. Quinn will remain in Washington, D.C., and report to AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson.

Cicconi began his current role at AT&T in 2005 after SBC acquired AT&T. Prior to that, he served as general counsel and executive VP of law and government affairs at AT&T. Prior to AT&T, Cicconi served in the White House under two presidents—as deputy to the chief of staff for President George H. W. Bush for two years and four years as special assistant to President Ronald Reagan.

