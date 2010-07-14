AT&T Refiles Access Complaint Against Cablevision

AT&T

Wednesday re-filed its program access complaint against Madison Square Garden

and Cablevision over access to HD feeds for MSG and MSG Plus regional sports

nets.

AT&T

actually filed a supplement to its August 2009 complaint Wednesday. That

supplement charged unfair and deceptive practices, per the FCC decision last

January to close the so-called terrestrial exemption (or loophole, depending on

who is characterizing it). Under that exemption, terrestrially delivered

networks like MSG's were effectively shielded from program access complaints.

The

FCC now says that denying access to terrestrial nets is presumptively unfair

and deceptive, and treats HD nets as separate services from the standard-definition

feed, which Cablevision does supply to AT&T.

AT&T

said in its supplement that the FCC's order "eliminates any doubt that

defendants' withholding of the HD feeds of MSG and MSG plus is unlawful."

AT&T

contacted MSG after the FCC decision, once more seeking access to the HD feeds,

but was rebuffed, said the company. It signaled two weeks ago that it would beupdating its FCC complaint.

Verizon

has also re-filed a carriage complaint against MSG/Cablevision over carriage of

HD feeds.

Ironically,

the AT&T filing came the same day that it and Verizon and Cablevision all

joined in a new coalition criticizing broadcasters of depriving viewers of

programming by pulling signals in retransmission carriage disputes. It also

came on the deadline day in a cable carriage dispute between AT&T and

Cablevision over carriage of networks including AMC. AT&T has pointed outthat Cablevision could be pulling its nets tonight (July 14) andpreventing U-Verse viewers from watching next week's season debut of Mad Men.