AT&T Pushes FCC to Lift Legacy Phone Regs

AT&T has asked the FCC to start the process of

converting the country to the IP-based networks that can handle the merged

video, voice and data distribution the commission has been pushing via its

National Broadband Plan.

At the same time AT&T was announcing its $14 billion in

investment in broadband infrastructure on Wednesday, the company asked the FCC

to open a proceeding into removing regulations that require incumbent local

exchange carriers (ILECs) to maintain legacy facilities and services even after

it has deployed new, IP-based networks.

It points out that as the FCC migrates Universal Service

Fund subsidies to those legacy facilities in high-cost, rural areas, it will be

even harder for ILECs to maintain those legacy networks and the investments

those regulations require to be put into redundant service .

AT&T says rules that discourage incumbents, and

incumbents alone, from investing in new or upgraded IP networks are

"irrational and counterproductive" and make no sense because they

treat those incumbents as dominant providers in an IP-based broadband market

that others lead.

"[O]ne of the great ironies of 21st century telecom

policy is that the Commission persists in treating ILECs as thought they were

still monopolists even though, in today's convergent broadband environment,

they have been steadily losing ground to cable and wireless operators."

AT&T suggests that the FCC select some of the

incumbents' systems as test beds for transitioning from legacy circuit-switched

to next generation services.

Reacting to that FCC petition to launch the proceeding,

industry analyst Larry Downes praised the move in Forbes

Thursday, calling it is essentially the launch of "Internet

Everywhere," which he defines as the "the final stage of convergence

for old proprietary voice, video, and data networks to the open standards of a

single IP network."

Competitors to AT&T were not about to strew flowers

along the ILECs path to that convergent future.

"AT&T's announcement today that it needs regulatory

intervention from the FCC in order to invest in IP technology is a re-run of a

tired ploy to leverage the company's dominance," said the Broadband

Coalition, comprising competitive carriers. "AT&T only invests in

order to respond to competition, and competition is made possible by the very

pro-competitive policies that AT&T seeks to eliminate."

"We already know that AT&T's claim that IP will

somehow alter the laws of economics and lessen its dominance is patently

false," said coalition spokesman and former Congressman Chip Pickering.

" Clearly, AT&T's proposed changes are not necessary to achieve widespread

IP deployment, but the retention of competition policy is."