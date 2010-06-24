AT&T to Press MSG on Access to HD Feeds

Related: CoxWill Give AT&T, Others Access To PadresGames

AT&T is again pressing its

case for carriage of Madison Square Garden HD signals in Connecticut.

According

to a copy of a letter being prepped by AT&T, the telco plans to

provide notice to MSG and Cablevision on June 24 that unless MSG starts

negotiating for carriage of MSG and MSG Plus Networks' HD feeds by

AT&T's U-Verse video service in Connecticut, it will amend its

program-access complaint. MSG's sports team coverage includes games of

the Knicks, Rangers, Devils and Islanders, programming AT&T calls

"unique and irreplaceable," including irreplaceable by standard-def

feeds.

The letter and the potential amendment was prompted by

the FCC's announcement this week that the Office of Management and

Budget had approved the paperwork collection elements of its change to

the terrestrial exemption. The exemption had previously essentially

insulated terrestrial nets like MSG from access complaints. But the FCC

made terrestrial nets subject to complaints in a ruling last January.

That change also included making clear that HD versions of networks

would be considered separately from standard-def versions, so that

making an SD version available, as MSG has to U-Verse, was not

sufficient access.

But while other parts of the FCC order went

into effect in April, the portions on information collection related to

the complaint process had not, pending paperwork-collection approval.

The OMB approval provided the green light to anyone who wanted to file

or update a complaint about access to a terrestrially delivered net.

AT&T

has started its engines. According to the company, during carriage

renewal negotiations with MSG on June 22, it informed the network of the

OMB approval and of what it said was MSG's "legal duty to negotiate in

good faith to grant AT&T access to the HD feeds as part of the

current contract negotiations." AT&T said Cablevision's response was

that it disagreed with AT&T's conclusion. Now, it is putting it in

writing.

"[T]his is to notify MSG and Cablevision that, unless

MSG agrees within the next ten days to negotiate in good faith a program

license agreement for the HD format of MSG and MSG Plus programming,

AT&T intends to submit a supplemental filing in the above-reference

complaint proceeding informing the Commission that MSG continues to

refuse to provide that programming in violation of section 628(b)"--that

is the unfair and deceptive practices prohibition the FCC used to bring

terrestrial nets into its program-access ambit.

In the wake of

the January FCC decision to remove the exemption, Cablevision had said

that it was still ready to defend itself, FCC change or no. "If the

phone companies complain that they are unable to compete, we are

confident that we can prove that it is for a variety of reasons, none of

which have to do with HD sports programming." Verizon also filed a

complaint about access to the nets in Connecticut.

But not

everyone was sticking to their guns. Last week, partly in anticipation

of the OMB approval, Cox agreed to start making its terrestrially

deliever Cox-4 net in San Diego and its Padres baseball games available

to AT&T, DirecTV and DISH, settling a long-standing dispute over

access to the regional sports net. Along with AT&T's and Verizon's

access complaints against Cablevision in Connecticut, that was one of

the complaints the FCC essentiall invited to be amended in light of the

decision.