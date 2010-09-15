AT&T: Preemptive Strike On Paid Prioritization Could Hurt Broadband Plans

AT&T

continues to make its case for paid prioritization of Internet traffic,

saying there is growing consensus on the issue, and has made an appeal

to some critics of its position for direct talks.

Prioritization

is one of the issues that put a crimp in FCC efforts to midwife

compromise legislative language among stakeholders, including AT&T,

on clarifying the FCC's authority over Internet access

service.

In a letter

to the FCC Wednesday, the company outlined areas where it said there was

agreement between it and net neutrality regulation backers Open

Technology Initiative (OTI) and the Center For Democracy

and Technology (CDT) based on letters from OTI and CDT

to the commission. There appeared to be lots of them, from AT&T's perspective.

But the big

difference remains that those groups want a ban on paid prioritization

for third-party content on an end user's last-mile connection, while

AT&T is strongly opposed to a preemptive ban,

invoking national purposes like remote healthcare it says could be

thwarted by a preemptive ban.

CDT, for example, explains that the distinction is between user-requested "payments and contracts to which that end user is not a partyprioritization, which

it finds "unobjectionable" and prioritizing traffic to that user

according to "payments and contracts to which that end user is not a

party," which it opposes."

"[T]he ban

they seek would have the perverse effect of preventing the introduction

of new, pro-consumer services that could further the Administration's

and Congress's goals," said AT&T, including

"through telemedicine; education through distance learning; the

environment through telecommuting; and many other national imperatives."

But the letter was mostly about what the company saw as areas of "apparent agreement."

Those

included that 1) existing prioritized service (so-called managed

Internet services) are OK; 2) payment for prioritization is permissible;

3) that both intranetwork and end-to-end prioritization

is allowable; 4) end users can mark packets for prioritization and 5)

AT&T's managed services are consistent with its merger commitments

in the BellSouth merger.

"AT&T

believes that there is growing consensus on the pro-consumer benefits of

Internet traffic prioritization and much more agreement than

disagreement when it comes to the merits of such prioritization.

To the extent OTI and CDT (or other parties) are interested in

continuing this dialog," said the company in a letter to all the FCC

commissioners, "we would encourage them to contact us directly so that

we can mutually explore constructive solutions regarding

these important issues."