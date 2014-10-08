AT&T to Pay $105 Million in Cramming Settlement

The FCC, Federal Trade Commission and 50 state attorneys general have struck a $105 million settlement with AT&T over cramming, which are third party charges on wireless bills that consumers did not know about.

The FCC and FTC put out an alert Wednesday that there would be a noon announcement of some kind of settlement, but did not elaborate.

AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile agreed last fall to stop the practice, but the settlement deals with AT&T conduct before that.

