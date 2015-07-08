AT&T Offers Low-Cost, Low-Income Broadband

As it continues to work toward FCC approval of its proposed DirecTV merger, AT&T has told the commission it will offer standalone broadband to low-income households for up to four years for as low as $5 per month.

That is according to an FCC filing on a meeting between AT&T D.C. executives Jim Cicconi and Bob Quinn and FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn.

Clyburn has said the combined companies should offer an affordable broadband service to low-income households as part of their deal.

The AT&T execs promised that where AT&T speeds currently exceed 3 Mbps, it would offer wireline DSL service up to 5 Mbps for $10 for the first 12 months, increasing to $20 per month for the next three years.

Where it offers "top speeds" below 5 Mbps, AT&T will offer a wireline DSL service of 1.5 Mbps for $5 per month for the first 12 months, and $10 per month for the next three years.

"The Commission should promptly approve the transaction so that consumers can begin to enjoy the resulting pro-competitive, public interest benefits," said AT&T counsel Peter Schildkraut in the ex parte letter describing the meeting with Clyburn.