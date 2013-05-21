AT&T, NAB: Auction 'Disconnect' at FCC

AT&T and the National Association of Broadcasters are on

the same page, literally, when it comes to the FCC's just-released public

notice on a post-incentive auction band plan for coexistence between wireless

broadband and broadcast spectrum users.

In

a joint blog post, the two said Tuesday that of the FCC's two alternative

proposals to one offered jointly by broadcasters, one "has absolutely no

support in the record" and the other "adopts a technological approach

contrary to the one proposed by the majority of U.S. carriers."

They concede that the FCC is trying to give

itself flexibility to meet market-by-market variations, but still say there

seems to be a "disconnect" between the FCC and the industries -- that

would be most wireless companies and broadcasters -- that will be most affected

by the auction.