AT&T to Leahy: No Paid Prioritization Plans

AT&T says it has no plans to offer third parties paid priority for Internet traffic, though it might be able to offer user-directed priority in the future, much as it does for business customers.

In any event, it says, the FCC has the authority to ban paid prioritization under Sec. 706 authority, but would not under Title II.

That came in a letter to Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, who wrote AT&T and other ISPs asking for their pledge not to create Internet "fast lanes."

