AT&T: Hands Off Wireless and Managed Services

AT&T has

advised the FCC that it should concentrate on freeing up spectrum for

broadband, allowing network engineers to manage their networks, and

confine its network openness regs to the C block wireless

spectrum already auctioned under those conditions.

That came in

reply comments to the FCC Thursday, the deadline for replies to initial

comments on whether the FCC should apply net neutrality regs to

wireless broadband and specialized "managed" services.

AT&T

said specialized services are not "remotely harmful," do not threaten an

open Internet and that the FCC should come up with a definition of

broadband Internet access service that "unambiguously"

excludes specialized services.

It points

out that such services are key to the telemedicine and distance-learning

goals central to the FCC's National Broadband Plan, "provided that the

Commission does not obstruct the development

of these innovative and often revolutionary specialized services with

unnecessary regulation."

As to

applying network neutrality rules to wireless, the company calls it

"nonsensical to encumber wireless broadband providers with "neutrality"

obligations." AT&T agues that the market is new, but

already "fiercely competitive."

Besides, it

says, it would be illegal to intervene in the mobile marketplace. "The

Commission has not identified any valid source of statutory

authority-'ancillary' or otherwise-to impose general "net

neutrality" rules on any form of broadband Internet access, but any

claim of such authority would be particularly untenable as applied to

wireless broadband services.

The

"ancillary" was a reference to the BiotTorrent decision, in which a

court rejected the FCC's assertion that it could take action against

Comcast's blocking of peer-to-peer file uploads using ancillary

authority.

The FCC is

currently deciding how to clarify that authority as a step toward

codifying and expanding its network neutrality rules. That is the

proceeding the FCC was seeking more info on in asking

for comments on applying the rules to wireless and managed services.