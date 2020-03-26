AT&T Giving Pay TV Subscribers Free Access to Starz, Epix, HBO and Cinemax

AT&T said it is giving subscribers to its pay-TV services free access to premium channels including Starz, Epix and its own HBO and Cinemax for a limited time.

The company is also launching a new ad campaign that uses the hashtag #ConnectedTogether to show how with people practicing social distancing to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, AT&T’s people and technology are helping to bring people together.

The company, one of the nation’s largest advertisers, said it is replacing its current advertising with spots that deliver its message about the importance of connectivity during times of fear and division.

The first of the new spots show families getting together via video chat and workers connecting cables and working in control rooms.

AT&T said that effective Thursday it will begin offering free premium channel content to DirecTV, U-Verse, AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now subscribers. The offer starts Thursday with Starz (only to DirecTV and U-Verse subscribers). On March 2, subscribers will get Epix through April 16. On April 16 through April 20, they’ll get HBO and Cinemax.