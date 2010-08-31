AT&T, Free Press Trade Punches Over Paid Priority

AT&T and Free Press took the gloves off Tuesday as they continued to spar over the issue of paid prioritization of content.

Compromise

language from industry representatives, including AT&T, on a

legislative path to clarifying the FCC's Internet access oversight

authority is likely to include an agreement that paid prioritization

of service should be allowed, but with assurances that such

prioritization does not come at the cost of the robustness of the public

Internet.



In a letter to the FCC,

AT&T took aim at Free Press criticisms of

paid prioritization, saying its statements were "grossly inaccurate"

and advised the FCC to treat with a healthy dose of skepticism any

"opinions" it gets on technical issues from Free Press, which AT&T

described as "an advocacy group with no demonstrable

expertise or operational experience in those matters."

AT&T

says that paid prioritization contemplated by the Internet

standard-setting organization is already widely available from multiple

providers, and is used by small businesses as well as the

handful of giants Free Press says benefit from it.

Free Press

Research Director Derek Turner shot back that AT&T's response was

"confusing and misleading" and "conflating" paid prioritization, which

it defined as "speeding up and slowing down" Internet

traffic according to who pays more, with more accepted network

management practices, which it said it does not oppose.

"The

practice AT&T describes in its letter involves businesses purchasing

dedicated access lines in the enterprise broadband market," said

Turner. "This is a far cry from the harmful practice of paid

prioritization that the FCC proposal would bar. The FCC's proposal

would permit standard enterprise service-level agreements, but would

prohibit ISPs from limiting consumer choice and stifling competition and

innovation by charging third-party content, application

or service providers for prioritized access to the ISP's subscribers."

The FCC

proposed a ban on paid prioritization in proposing to adopt a fifth

nondiscrimination principle as part of its October 2009 rulemaking

proposal to expand and codify its network neutrality guidelines.

Specifically, the FCC said that "a broadband Internet access service

provider may not charge a content, application, or service provider for

enhanced or prioritized access to the subscribers of the broadband

Internet access service provider."

"Paid

prioritization over Internet access is not, as Free Press maintains,

some lurking future menace that would pervert the intent of the

[Internet standards body]." said AT&T. "Accordingly, the Commission

should reject calls from Free Press and others to ban or significantly

restrict the provision of paid prioritization services."



