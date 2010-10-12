AT&T to FCC: Hands Off Specialized Services

Filings

began to pile up at the FCC as the midnight (Oct. 12) deadline approached for

comments on two key issues in the debate over expanding and codifying

network neutrality.

While

computer companies argued for applying those guidelines to wireless

broadband, and to managed services if the FCC feels it must weigh in

now, ISP AT&T took the exact opposite tack.

In its

comments, the company said it should keep its "hands-off" approach to

the wireless industry, while it allows specialized services to "develop

unhindered by innovation-stifling neutrality regulations."

That divide

is essentially what blew up stakeholder talks over a legislative

solution to clarifying the FCC's broadband authority. Both AT&T and

computer companies were in those talks inside and outside

the FCC.

Appealing to

the FCC's emphasis on broadband as a link to telemedicine, energy

education, and other national purposes, AT&T argues that so-called

specialized services--those are services that ride

the last mile of broadband infrastructure to the home but are not

delivered on the "public Internet"--would be at risk if a network

neutrality regime were applied to them.

"[S]pecialized

services and mobile wireless services are critical to achieving the

ambitious broadband goals established by Congress and this

Administration," said the company in its filing. "Many

of the individual services that will be used to meet the Recovery Act's

goals-enhancing "consumer welfare, civic participation, public safety

and homeland security, community development, health care delivery,

energy independence and efficiency, education,

worker training, private sector investment, entrepreneurial activity,

job creation and economic growth"-will be "specialized" or wireless or,

in many cases, both."

To apply

network neutrality rules would "throw a wet blanket of

investment-chilling regulatory uncertainty on the nascent market for

specialized services," said AT&T.