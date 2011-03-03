AT&T: FCC Can Act Now to Boost Tribal Communications

AT&T says the FCC could take an immediate step to help

boost communications service to wireless lands.

That comes as the FCC votes Thursday to take a number of

first steps intended to make it easier to provide radio station ownership and

service, expand wireless and wired broadband service, to Indian country.

In a blog posting AT&T VP of Federal Regulatory Joan

Marsh, said that the FCC's inaction on a petition is the only thing standing in

the way of its provision of high quality wireless service to the Pine Ridge

Reservation in South Dakota.

According to AT&T, the FCC has yet to act on its

petition to transfer to AT&T the eligible telecommunications carrier

designation from Alltel, from which AT&T bought wireless licenses from

Verizon in June 2010. In granting that transfer, Marsh pointed out, "the

FCC also specifically sought to ensure the continuity of high quality, low cost

wireless services to the Oglala Sioux Tribe on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South

Dakota, which also fell within the service area of

the assets acquired by AT&T. AT&T committed to provide those

services, dependent upon transfer of the appropriate eligible

telecommunications carrier (ETC)

designation."

AT&T says it has been providing low cost service to the

reservation without Universal Service Support since the deal closed, but needs

the FCC to act on the petition so it can receive funding and continue to

do so in what is a high-cost area. Marsh said that if that funding is not forthcoming,

"these low cost services will be discontinued...The extraordinary delay in

approving [the petition] imperils the availability of the very wireless

services that the Commission seeks to encourage and support through the Native

Nations items," it is voting on Thursday.