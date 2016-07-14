AT&T, DirecTV Gear Up for Republican, Democratic Conventions

With the upcoming Republican and Democratic national conventions promising to be must-see TV in the coming weeks, AT&T and DirecTV are taking a hint from C-SPAN, offering their satellite TV and U-verse customers gavel-to-gavel coverage of both proceedings.

The Republican National Convention, where controversial businessman Donald Trump is expected to be officially crowned as the party nominee for President, is scheduled to air live from Cleveland July 18-21. The Democratic National Convention is slated for July 25-28 in Philadelphia, where former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is expected to receive the nomination from her party.

DirecTV and U-verse customers will be able to view the conventions without commercials or interruptions. Viewers will have access to every moment of convention coverage unedited and free of commentary.

Cable customers will be able to access similar coverage from C-SPAN, which in June said it would continue the tradition of offering gavel-to-gavel, commercial- and commentary-free coverage of both conventions on its website, C-SPAN Radio and on TV. C-SPAN has provided live gavel-to-gavel coverage of both conventions on its flagship network since 1984.

