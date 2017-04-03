AT&T Creates New Public Sector Sales Arm

AT&T has created a new government business arm and named Kay Kapoor to head it.

That follows AT&T's selection last week to build and maintain the FirstNet interoperable broadband public safety network under a public-private partnership funded with FCC spectrum auction proceeds and created out of the first responder communications failures on 9/11.

The government is ponying up $6.5 billion, while AT&T said it will invest $40 billion, as well as providing access to its $180 billion network. For its part, AT&T gets access to the 20 MHz of spectrum being used for the network during non-emergency periods.

Kapoor headed up the AT&T team that secured that 25-year FirstNet government contract.

AT&T's public sector business—federal, state and local—totaled almost $15 billion in 2016. The new Global Public Sector arm now combines those teams under Kapoor, who will be president.

Kapoor has been with AT&T for four years.