AT&T: Broadcast/Wireless Band Plan Is Consumer Friendly

AT&T Wednesday made a pitch for the

consumer-friendliness of the "Down from 51" band plan supported by

broadcasters and major wireless companies -- with the exception of Sprint.

In a blog posting, Bob Quinn, AT&T's senior VP of federal

regulatory and chief privacy officer, said the company rejects the argument

made by the plan's critics that "consumers are not represented" in

their position.

That position is that the FCC band plan, which interleaves

broadcast and wireless licensees, leaves too much opportunity for interference

between the services -- the FCC says its plan will allow for more flexibility.

The FCC released its proposal last October, drawing

criticism from both broadcasters and wireless companies for its intermixing of

spectrum holders and potential assignment of the same channels to broadcasters

and wireless licensees in different markets. The National Association of

Broadcasters, Verizon and AT&T teamedup to provide an alternative plan.

Pointing to FCC commissioner Ajit Pai's support for their

position, Quinn said Pai based that on engineering considerations and "a

careful review of the record."

AT&T,

Verizon and broadcasters alternative plan is also supported by Qualcomm,

Alcatel-Lucent, Ericcson, and Intel, Quinn pointed out. "Even setting

aside the millions of consumers served by the carriers that support this

approach, there is not a wireless consumer in the United States that does not

benefit everyday from the engineering excellence at Alcatel-Lucent, Ericcson,

Intel and Qualcomm," he said.