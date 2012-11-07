AT&T Applauded for Broadband Investment Commitment

Washington reaction was swift

and positive to AT&T's commitment to invest $14 billion in building out its

wired and wireless broadband networks, including expanding its U-Verse video

service, which was announced Wednesday at an analyst conference in New York.





The

two government officials with primary oversight of the Obama Administration's

push for wired and wireless broadband buildout, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

and NTIA Chief Larry Strickling, weighed in.



Genachowski

essentially used the announcement as evidence that there is a healthy climate

for investment and innovation in the sector, which he has said FCC actions

under his tenure have promoted, and to spotlight FCC efforts.



"AT&T's

announcement of billions of dollars in new investment in wired and wireless

broadband networks is proof positive that the climate for investment and

innovation in the U.S. communications sector

is healthy," he said. "Today's announcement adds to nearly $200

billion of investment in wireless and wireline broadband networks since 2009,

and powerful growth in the Internet economy."



"Through

our groundbreaking steps to free up spectrum, our once-in-a-generation overhaul

of Universal Service, our phase-down of the byzantine and outdated intercarrier

compensation system, our Broadband Acceleration Initiative and numerous other

actions, we've taken major strides to promote private investment in broadband

networks," he said.



Strickling

gave props to the newly re-elected President as well as to AT&T.



"The

President set the ambitious goal that 98 percent of Americans should have

access to high-speed wireless Internet within five years," he said.

"He has put in place policies from freeing up spectrum for mobile

broadband to tax incentives to help speed up this process. AT&T's

commitment to further expand its broadband footprint is a promising step that,

together with other investments of private capital, will help achieve this

goal. We look forward to reviewing further details as they become available and

continuing to work to expand choices for consumers, increase competition, and

increase access to high-speed broadband."



Harold

Feld, senior VP of Public Knowledge, who has never been shy about criticizing

telecom companies when he thinks they are being anticompetitive, had plenty of

praise for AT&T's announcement, though he attributed some of that to the

government's blocking of the AT&T/T-Mobile merger.



"AT&T

is to be applauded for investing in its network and breathing new life into DSL and rural

wireless," he said. "This investment will not only create new jobs

and bring broadband to the heartland, it has the potential to revive

competition with cable broadband at a time when many had concluded we were

doomed to a cable monopoly."



But

Feld also gave the FCC and Justice some of the credit for the announcement.





"However,

AT&T would not have made this investment if it had solved its problems

through consolidation by buying T-Mobile. To get the merger through, AT&T

promised to invest $8 billion in the combined network, and leaked documents

during the merger review suggested the actual investment would have been closer

to $3 billion. By blocking the merger, the Department of Justice and the FCC

have increased AT&T's investment in its network.