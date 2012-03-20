AT&T: Admin Needs Consistent Net Governance Message

Jim

Cicconi, senior EVP at AT&T in Washington Tuesday suggested the

administration was sending a bit of a mixed message about Internet regulation.

At

a Free State Foundation summit panel on whether the Internet would remain free

from the type of public utility regulation many feared when the FCC proposed a

Title II regime for network openness, Cicconi praised the Obama Administration

for sending a signal to ITU not to adopt a government-control model for the

global Internet. But he suggested it might not be sending the same message to

the folks back home. "Since the Obama administration argues that

foreign government intervention regulation will hurt the Internet globally, our

own FCC must accept that proposition at home."

As

examples of where the FCC might be engaging in some do as I say not as I do, he

cited the fact that the Title II docket remained open, and the FCC's mandate of

data roaming.

In

a speech to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month, FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski reiterated his opposition to creating a new internationalregulatory body to govern the Internet

-- there are fears, expressed

repeatedly by FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell -- that the upcoming

renegotiating of an international telecom treaty could result in an ITU-centric

Internet governance model. Genachowski agrees that the multistakeholder approach

to the 'net is best.

But

Cicconi said that some actions by the FCC may be undermining the effort to

combat an ITU model of Internet governance and providing ammunition to

opponents of the U.S. position. "We need

to sink up our actions with our own policies," he said.

Speaking

about regulation in general, Cicconi said that the FCC is in denial about the

level of competition, using as an example its release of a satellite

competition report that refused to recognize competition. Rick Whitt of Google,

who was on a panel with Cicconi, suggested that every regulation should sunset

that would require defending and justifying it before it could be renewed.

Summing

up the panel, moderator Deborah Taylor Tate, adjunct fellow at the foundation

and a former FCC commissioner, said that the idea was not that there should be

no regulation, but that the government should take a light hand and be

technology agnostic.