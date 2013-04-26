AT&T Accuses DOJ of Advising FCC to Rig Spectrum Auctions

AT&T's top attorney told the FCC this week to reject a

recommendation by the Department of Justice's new antitrust chief that the

FCC adjust its spectrum screen to account for holdings of different kinds of

spectrum -- lower band being more attractive for wireless.

"The Department suggests that the Commission should

consider rules that would rig the upcoming 600 MHz incentive auction to

"ensure" that the "two smaller nationwide networks" i.e., Sprint and T-Mobile, can

win much of the spectrum," wrote Wayne Watts, AT&T senior executive VP

and general counsel, said in a letter to the chairman and commissioners dated

April 24, according to a copy of the letter posted on the FCC website.

The FCC voted last September to review its spectrum screen,

which potentially limits -- it triggers additional scrutiny -- the amount of

mobile wireless spectrum any one company can own in a market. Any change could

affect the ability of some companies to bid in the upcoming incentive auctions.

The FCC will use the proceeds to help compensate broadcaster who agree to give

up spectrum and pay moving expenses for those who remain behind. Limiting the

bidders could affect the final tally, a point made by AT&T and some House

Republicans.

Justice told the FCC last week that it had concluded that

"rules that ensure the smaller nationwide networks, which currently lack

substantial low-frequency spectrum, have an opportunity to acquire such

spectrum could improve the competitive dynamic among nationwide carriers and

benefit consumers."

The screen is a way to trigger further FCC scrutiny of a

spectrum acquisition based on concentration of spectrum in individual markets.

DOJ is primarily concerned that large carriers not be able to foreclose

competition by concentrating spectrum, including to deny it to competitors

(hoarding).

While FCC chairman Julius Genachowski said it was a needed

review, there was major pushback from Republican commissioners, concerned that

any tightening of that screen or capping of holdings or move away from the

current case-by-case determination could negatively affect participation in the

broadcast spectrum incentive auction.

AT&T definitely agrees. Watts said Sprint and T-Mobile

could participate if they wanted to, given their deep-pocketed parents. He

called "nonsense" any suggestion that AT&T or Verizon would use

hoarding as a weapon against Sprint and T-Mobile.

AT&T accused DOJ of "paper-thin" analysis and

on basing its recommendation on unsubstantiated and unrealistic

"musings."

A DOJ spokesperson had not returned a request

for comment at presstime.