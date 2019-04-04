ATSC Taps Noland to Lead Standards Organization

The Advanced Television Systems Committee has named Madeleine Noland as its next president, effective May 15.



Noland is senior technology standards adviser for tech giant LG and chairs the ATSC group overseeing the ATSC 3.0 next-gen transmission standard, which broadcasters are counting on to help them be a player in the targeted ad, interactive media space, as well as 4K HD picture quality.



She succeeds Mark Richer, who is retiring after two decades atop the standards organization.



Noland began her TV career in 2004 with interactive TV tech company Backchannelmedia, where she first became involved with ATSC. She joined LG in 2013.



FCC chair Ajit Pai signaled last month that the FCC is preparing to start accepting next-gen TV (ATSC 3.0) license applications.



"As a founding member of ATSC’s board and the voice of the consumer technology sector, we congratulate Madeleine on her new role and look forward to her leadership," said Brian Markwalter, senior VP, research & standards, Consumer Technology Association. "Madeleine’s tenure begins during an especially important period for the Committee and the tech industry. More consumers now demand anytime/anywhere access to video content, whether that’s on-the-go with smartphones, tablets and laptops or at home on 4K Ultra HD TVs. And the upcoming launch of ATSC 3.0 technology – a critical step in the evolution of Next Gen TV – will help deliver even higher levels of video quality and interactivity.”



"NAB strongly supports and congratulates the ATSC on hiring Madeleine Noland to serve as President of the standards development organization," said NAB President Gordon Smith. "Her extensive hands-on technical experience coupled with her engaging management style will serve the organization well and ensure strong leadership at this important time in the deployment of Next Generation Television, ATSC 3.0."