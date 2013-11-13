ATSC Releases Guide to Mobile DTV Alerts

The Advanced Television Systems Committee has published a new guide to help TV stations translate emergency alert system service to their new mobile DTV platform via a broadband add-on.

The guide provides instructions for how to both update their equipment--a server and or software is needed to integrate the alert with the DTV signal--and demonstrate the mobile alerts to local emergency management agencies.

The Mobile Emergency Alert System allows TV stations to add new text and graphics--including video files and HTML pages--to alerts delivered over mobile DTV.

"As mobile consumers grow to rely on these unique and special warning messages on their mobile devices, broadcasters need to consider the ramifications of not following through, after having established the audience expectation, and reliance, on this valuable service," said ATSC.