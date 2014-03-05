ATSC Names LIN's Jenkins To Board

The Advanced Television Systems Committee has named Brett Jenkins of LIN Media to its board of directors.

He is replacing Jim Kutzner of PBS, who is retiring.

Jenkins oversees engineering and IT for the company. He is the former VP of technology for Ion Media Networks, which has been a leader in creating a mobile DTV standard, and before that was with Thales Broadcast & Multimedia and Thomson.

ATSC is the committee that produces voluntary digital TV standards.