'Atlanta,' 'The Handmaid's Tale' Return: What's Premiering This Week (September 12-18)

Emmy Award-winning series Atlanta and The Handmaid's Tale lead the list of original content premiering during the last full week of summer.

FX’s Atlanta will debut its fourth and final season on September 15. The series stars Emmy-winning actor Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Lee Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

Hulu on September 14 will launch the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which stars Elisabeth Moss in her Emmy-winning lead role. The series also stars Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, and Ann Dowd.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of September 12 to September 18 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

September 12 – War of the Worlds (returning series) – Epix

September 14 – Sins of Our Mother (miniseries) – Netflix

September 15 – Vampire Academy (drama) – Peacock

September 16 – Goodnight Mommy (movie) – Prime Video

September 16 – Los Espookys (returning series) – HBO

September 18 – SEAL Team (returning series) – Paramount Plus