AT&T Invests $10 Million in Closing Homework Gap

AT&T has teamed up with Connected Nation to commit $10 million to help students who lack "adequate internet access," including the homeless, in foster care and with disabilities.



Those students will get free internet as part of the investment. AT&T said it will also offer unlimited wireless plans and content filtering to public and private schools, both K-12 and colleges/universities.



AT&T will provide a bundle of free services to one teacher for every 24 qualified students including free or discounted hotspot devices. To date the FCC's subsidies for distance learning have not included devices because FCC chairman Ajit Pai said statute does not allow it.



The company said it has invested more than a half billion dollars on education and opportunity for underserved population since 2008. Back in September, for example, it joined other companies in the Bridge to Broadband initiative.



Closing the homework gap has been arguably the prime directive of Democratic FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, who is likely to be acting chair, or perhaps permanent chair, in a Biden Administration.