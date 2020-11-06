Bill Kennard Named AT&T Chairman

Former FCC Chairman Bill Kennard will become chairman of AT&T when Randall Stephenson steps down in January.

AT&T announced earlier in the year that it would elect an independent chairman when Stephenson exited. Kennard has been a member of the board since 2014.

Kennard is on the corporate governance and nominating committees as well as the public policy and the corporate reputation committees.

Bill Kennard (Image credit: U.S. Department of State)

Kennard was chairman of the FCC from 1997 through 2001, the first African American to hold the post. He is also former ambassador to the European Union. He was also with global asset management firm The Carlyle Group, which also employed former FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski.

“Bill’s deep knowledge of communications, media and technology, proven leadership and broad experience across capital markets and government uniquely positions him to serve as AT&T’s new chairman,” Stephenson said in a statement. “He is an outstanding choice to lead our board of talented directors who possess diverse expertise and experience.”

"I look forward to working with our CEO and fellow board member John Stankey and the entire board to continue creating long-term value for all stakeholders – investors, customers, employees and the communities we serve," said Kennard.